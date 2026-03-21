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Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2 happening? Karan Johar breaks silence on sequel rumours: K3G has...

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2 happening? Karan Johar breaks silence on sequel rumours: ‘K3G has…’

Over the years, rumours of a sequel have surfaced time and again, fuelled by nostalgia and the film’s enduring popularity. But now, filmmaker Karan Johar has finally drawn a clear line...

There are some films Bollywood simply doesn’t revisit, and Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham clearly sits at the top of that list. It’s the film that had ’90s kids going gaga and turned many into hopeless romantics. Over the years, rumours of a sequel have surfaced time and again, fuelled by nostalgia and the film’s enduring popularity. But now, filmmaker Karan Johar has finally drawn a clear line, putting all speculation to rest.

According to reports of Hindustan Times, Karan Johar addressed the buzz around both K3G 2 and his long-delayed magnum opus, Takht, and his answer leaves little room for doubt.

Is Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2 in the pipeline?

Released in 2001, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, and Hrithik Roshan, and went on to become one of Bollywood’s most beloved family dramas. Its music, dialogues, and emotional arcs continue to resonate even decades later. Johar acknowledged the film’s imperfections but made it clear that its legacy lies in the nostalgia it holds for audiences across generations. He emphasised that revisiting the story would risk diluting that emotional connection, something he is not willing to do.

Karan Johar explains decision: ‘I would never tamper with that nostalgia’

Opening up about his reasoning, Johar said, “So I’m glad that I have this platform, and I’m glad that I’m speaking with you to clarify that there is no K3G2, and there is no derivative of Takht being made. I would never make K3G 2, not because K3G was the best film ever made, not at all. Every film has its flaws, but what K3G has in abundance is nostalgia.”

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He further added that generations have grown up with the film, forming deep emotional memories around it. According to him, attempting a sequel would mean “setting yourself up for disaster,” given the expectations attached to the original.

Takht film update: Karan Johar confirms project not shelved but delayed

While shutting down sequel rumours, Johar also addressed the status of Takht, his ambitious period drama. The film, written by Sumit Roy, was announced in 2021 with a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar. The project faced delays due to the pandemic and remains on hold. However, Johar insisted that Takht is not abandoned and holds a special place in his filmography.

Karan Johar on Takht: ‘I will definitely make this film one day’

Reaffirming his commitment, Johar said, “So yes, the truth, the absolute truth, is that there is no K3G 2, and there is no revival of Takht currently on the cards. But Takht is a film I will definitely make while I can still breathe and stand on my feet.”

He went on to describe it as one of the strongest scripts he has worked on, crediting writer Sumit Roy and calling it possibly the best-written project of his career.

In an industry driven by sequels and reboots, Johar’s decision stands out. By choosing to preserve Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as it is, he is placing legacy over leverage, a rare move in today’s franchise-heavy Bollywood. As for Takht, the wait continues. But if Johar’s words are anything to go by, it’s not a question of if, but when.

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