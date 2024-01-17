Home

Entertainment

Kabir Khan to Join Hands With Tiger Shroff for Upcoming Project? Here’s What We Know

Kabir Khan to Join Hands With Tiger Shroff for Upcoming Project? Here’s What We Know

Recently, various reports claim that Tiger Shroff and Kabir Singh will work together for their upcoming projects. Read here to know more.

Tiger Shroff and Kabir Khan to work together.

If Kabir Khan and Tiger Shroff work together, then the movie has to be one of the most awaited films of the year. Further, if everything goes in the planned way, then Tiger Shroff will collaborate with filmmaker Kabir Khan. According to media reports, the director is in talks with the actor to work on the upcoming project. Further, the industry insiders claim that both Khan and Shroff are in the conversation for an action-based movie.

Trending Now

According to a source by HT, the director is looking forward to casting Shroff for his upcoming project, and the talks between the two are going on. The source said, “Kabir wants to cast Tiger Shroff in his next project, and is in active discussions with him. He thinks it is an apt project for them to get together. While not much is known about the storyline, it is an action project set in Northeast.”

You may like to read

Further, the source claims that the director always thought about Tiger Shroff, who would be a perfect fit for the role. Adding more, the source said, “The role that he has in mind for Tiger fits perfectly with his present image while adding a distinctive touch to it all. At the moment, discussions are on, and Tiger is yet to sign the dotted line”.

Meanwhile, talking about the project, the filmmaker will be once again working with V. Vijayendra Prasad, with whom he has worked before for the film Bajrangi Bhaijaan featuring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles.

The source also claimed that the filmmaker is extremely happy to collaborate with Prasad. Adding more to the information, the source said, “Kabir is really excited and happy to work with Prasad on this project, and believes they have something special planned. Their pairing turned out to be successful last time with Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and are sure that they will create the same magic this time too.”

However, with all the buzz created around the project featuring Tiger Shroff, the filmmaker Kabir Khan and the actor are yet to make an announcement on it. On the other hand, another hullabaloo which has been created is Kabir Singh joining hands with Salman Khan for another project. Previously, Salman and Kabir Khan worked together on movies such as Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Talking about the filmmaker Kabir Khan, who is currently working for Chandu Champion. The movie features Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. Further, the movie is set to hit the big screens in June 2024.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.