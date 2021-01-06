Do you remember Kabir Singh actor Vanita Kharat? Who played the role of Shahid Kapoor’s house help in the blockbuster film. The Marathi actor recently took to her Instagram account to share a nude photoshoot of herself, promoting body positivity. She posed for a calendar photoshoot where the kite is placed strategically in front of her. Needless to say, Vanita’s picture has gone viral since the upload. While sharing the picture, Vanita Kharat captioned, “I am proud of my talent, my passion, my confidence, I am proud of my body…because I am ME…!!!” Let’s get together to join this Body Positivity Movement (sic).” She also credited photographer Tejas Nerurkar for the shoot. Also Read - Real Life 'Vivah'? Bride Meets With An Accident Just Before Wedding, Groom Stands by Her & Marries Her

The post was shared by Vanita five days ago. Her post has garnered over 22k likes and her fans have been lauding her for doing the bold photoshoot to send out a strong message to women across the country. Her comment section is filled with words like 'proud'. Overwhelmed with the response, Vanita thanked her fans and loved ones.

Take a look at Vanita’s viral post here:

Kabir Singh, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga was released in 2019. Vanita’s character in the film was shown outrunning Kabir from a building, after breaking a glass by mistake. The scene became quite popular and also fodder for several memes.