Kabir Singh in Animal? Shahid Kapoor reveals Sandeep Reddy Vanga planned a crossover: ‘Wo karenge…’

Shahid Kapoor speaks about the Kabir Singh and Animal crossover. Read what he said.

In the ever-evolving landscape of Bollywood, cinematic crossovers often spark excitement among fans, especially when they involve some of the industry’s most iconic characters. One such collaboration started doing the rounds, and it was none other than Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh and Ranbir Kapoor’s Ranvijay “Vijay” Singh. While the idea sounds electrifying, it turns out that the plan was once seriously considered but ultimately never materialised.

Now, Shahid Kapoor has opened up about the almost-crossover and revealed why director Sandeep Reddy Vanga decided on this collaboration

Kabir Singh and Vijay almost collaborated

Kabir Singh and Ranvijay “Vijay” Singh are among Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s most controversial yet widely discussed protagonists. Speaking about the proposed cameo in the 2023 Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, Shahid recalled, “Jab Animal bhi ban rahi thi (when Animal was being made), actually Sandeep had come to meet me. He wanted one scene of Kabir to be there in that, but woh ho nahi paaya (it couldn’t happen). Toh unke mann mein ye thought tha. But wo ho nahi paaya.”

Why the cameo never happened

Expressing why this crossover could materialise, he revealed that there were multiple reasons involved, including busy schedule. He further added, “Wo dono characters unke hain, wo duniya unki hai. Toh unke saath unko jo mann mein aayega karne ke liye, wo karenge. (Both those characters belong to him; that world is his. So whatever he feels like doing with them, he’ll do.”

Earlier, Sandeep Reddy Vanga had also spoken about avoiding what he described as a zone of “cameo desperacy.” As per reports, the filmmaker felt that Kabir Singh’s entry might disrupt the film’s natural tone.

Could it happen in the future?

While this crossover remains a dream for viewers to watch, Shahid’s statement suggests that the possibility cannot be entirely ruled out. Since both characters exist in Vanga’s creative universe, who knows, he might consider it again.

