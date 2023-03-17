Home

Kabzaa Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Upendra and Kiccha Sudeep's period drama is set to fetch a double-digit opening from all languages on its opening day. Check the detailed analysis here.

Kabzaa Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: After a fantastic run last year at the Box Office all over India, the Kannada film industry is set to begin this year with yet another actioner. Kiccha Sudeep and Upendra’s ‘Kabzaa‘ is the latest offering from the industry and it has hit the screens today alongside two Hindi films – Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, and Zwigato.

The film is a period drama and sets in the era of rising gangsters. There’s swag, passion, fearlessness, and a lot of action in ‘Kabzaa‘ as the trailer suggested. According to a report published in the trade website sacnilk, the Kannada film which has released pan-India will get a double-digit opening at the Box Office. The film’s advance booking suggested a stronghold, especially in the Kannada markets where it sold approx 140K tickets worth approx Rs 2.50 crore in all languages until Thursday evening.

KABZAA OPENING DAY BOX OFFICE PREDICTION AND EARLY ESTIMATES

In the Kannada language alone, the pre-sales of Kabzaa is approx 70K tickets which are worth approx Rs 1.60 crore. The final pre-sales, as reported by the trade website, has to be around Rs 3 crore in all languages which is a good number, to begin with. This will make Kabzaa hit the screens with around Rs 10 crore plus opening on day 1.

Apart from Upendra and Kiccha, the film also features Shriya Saran, Shiva Rajkumar, Murali Sharma, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Nawab Shah, and Posani Krishna Murali. It is directed by R Chandru and produced by Anand Pndit, Sri Siddheshwara Enterprises, and Invenio Origin.

Meanwhile, both Hindi films are also set to entertain the audience with heartfelt stories. While the Rani Mukerji starrer is a story about a mother’s struggle against a whole nation to get her kids back, the Kapil Sharma starrer is the story of a food delivery guy amid the pandemic.

Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Kabzaa!

