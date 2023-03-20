Home

Entertainment

Kabzaa Box Office Collection Day 3: Upendra-Kiccha Sudeep’s Film Falls Drastically – Check First Weekend Detailed Analysis

Kabzaa Box Office Collection Day 3: Upendra-Kiccha Sudeep’s Film Falls Drastically – Check First Weekend Detailed Analysis

Kabzaa Box Office Collection Day 3 Detailed Analysis: Upendra and Kiccha Sudeep's film opened well but ended up falling drastically over the weekend. Check the day-wise business here.

Kabzaa Box Office Collection Day 3 Upendra-Kiccha Sudeep's Film Falls Drastically - Check First Weekend Detailed Analysis

Kabzaa Box Office Collection Day 3: Upendra and Kiccha Sudeep’s Kannada film Kabzaa has worked terribly over the weekend, despite opening well at the Box Office. The film, which is set in the independence era, collected in double-digit on its first day but the collections fell in the coming days.

Kabzaa, released on March 17, earned only Rs 4.50 crore on Sunday (early estimates), a huge dip from what it collected on its opening day. The film opened at Rs 10.35 crore in all languages which was a good number for a film at this level but the numbers only dropped further.

You may like to read

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE NUMBERS OF KABZAA AFTER FIRST WEEKEND:

Friday: Rs 10.35 crore Saturday: Rs 5.75 crore Sunday: Rs 4.50 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 20.60 crore

Kabzaa hasn’t received good reviews and many have declared it the rip-off of the KGF series which starred Yash in the lead. Directed by R Chandru, Kabzaa is based on the rise of gangsters during the Independence era and features a lot of gory action scenes. The use of toxic masculinity is evident in many visuals, which seems to have worked negatively for the makers.

Meanwhile, even the rest of the films released last week including Zwigato and Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway have also failed to attract the audience to the theatre. The Kapil Sharma starrer, released in Hindi, has collected Rs 1.80 crore after three days at the ticket window. The Rani starrer though, which was released on a limited number of screens, collected Rs 6.42 crore in its first weekend.

What do you think of Kabzaa’s performance? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.