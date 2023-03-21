Home

Kabzaa Box Office Collection Day 4: Upendra And Kiccha Sudeep’s Actioner Drops Brutally on Monday – Check Detailed Analysis

Kabzaa Box Office Collection Day 4: Upendra and Kiccha Sudeep's Kannada film is not doing as much as it was expected to do at the ticket window. Here's all about the film's performance on its first Monday.

Kabzaa Box Office Collection Day 4: Kannada film Kabzaa, which was expected to work well on a pan-India level hasn’t been showing much growth at the Box Office. The Upendra and Kiccha Sudeep starrer is a massy actioner and is made on the lines of the KGF series. However, it doesn’t seem to have impressed the audience the way the Yash starrer did with incredible collections both times. After opening at Rs 10.35 crore in all languages, Kabzaa dropped drastically on Saturday and earned only Rs 5.75 crore. This dropped further on Sunday and on Monday as well, which is a real test for any film, the collections remained low.

The R Chandru directorial earned around Rs 3 crore (early estimate) on its first Monday, reported the trade website sacnilk. The four-day total of Kabzaa stands at around Rs 24.45 crore.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF KABZAA AFTER 4 DAYS:

Friday: Rs 10.35 crore Saturday: Rs 5.75 crore Sunday: Rs 5.35 crore Monday: Rs 3 crore (early estimate)

Total: Rs 24.45 crore

Kabzaa faced a Box Office clash with Zwigato and Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway in the north where it earned negligible numbers. However, if the film’s content had been excellent and had it been successful in spreading good word-of-mouth, it could have done well in the north belt since both the Hindi films have not fetched much at the ticket window either.

At this pace, Kabzaa won’t even do an average business at the Box Office and would be declared Kiccha’s first flop in the last 11 years. What do you think of its business? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Kabzaa!

