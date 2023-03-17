Home

Entertainment

Kabzaa Full HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Kabzaa Full HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Kabzaa leaked online: Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep, and Shriya Saran's Kannada film has been leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on day 1 of its release.

Kabzaa Full HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Kabzaa Movie Leaked online in HD quality: Upendra, Shriya Saran, and Kiccha Sudeep’s film ‘Kabzaa’ has hit the screens. However, it has also been leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on the same day. Kabzaa which was released on March 17, as the big pan-India film this year received mixed reviews. The film is considered a full entertainment package by the audience who are always waiting to see a new dhamaka coming from the Kannada film industry. This is a solid actioner set in the times of Independence. The film is full of action, swag, masala, and all the larger-than-life elements, but it is facing an online plagiarism threat.

Kabzaa, directed by R Chandru, is an action drama and it is expected to earn well on its first day. That has not deterred the notorious websites from leaking the film. There’s a lot of excitement among the audience to watch the film, there could be a little dent in this celebration as Kabzaa has been leaked online on Tamilrockers, and Movierulz in HD quality.

You may like to read

Kabzaa has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day 1 of its release. There are several films like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, Zwigato, Vaathi, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, Varisu, Waltair Veerayya, Pathaan, Ant-Man 3, Thunivu, Cirkus, Avatar: The Way of Water, Bhediya, Salaam Venky, Drishyam 2, Thank God, Ram Setu, Kantara, Doctor G, Ponniyin Selvan 1, Vikram Vedha, Brahmastra, Liger, Chup, Laal Singh Chadddha, Raksha Bandhan, Sita Ramam, Darlings, Shabaash Mithu, Shamshera, Vikrant Rona, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Khuda Haafiz 2, Aashram 3, Major, F3, and Anek among others which have been leaked online.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.