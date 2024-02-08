Home

Tamil movie Kadaisi Vivasayi's actor Kasiammal dies at 74 after her son beats her with a wooden slab.

Kadaisi Vivasayi Actor Kasiammal's Son Killed Mother By Smashing Her With a Wooden Slab

In a horrific incident, actress Kasiammal, 74, was brutally killed by her alcoholic son Nammakodi over a disagreement on money. According to media reports, Kasiammal’s son in anger hit his mother with a wooden slab. The news about Kasiammal’s death came across as a huge shock to everyone in Tamil Nadu. The actress succumbed to the injury on the spot on February 4 at 3 AM. The police has said Nammakodi got separated from his wife and relied on Kasiammal for support. The authorities have detained Nammakodi and charged him with murder under IPC section 302. They have also confiscated the murder weapon as evidence.

Tragically, on February 4, Kasiammal met with a fatal incident when her son, Nammakodi, inflicted a deadly blow using a wooden slab. The incident unfolded during a dispute between the two, primarily centered around disagreements over the purchase of alcohol. The conflict escalated when Kasiammal declined to provide financial support to her son. In a fit of anger, Nammakodi resorted to violence, resulting in the unfortunate demise of his mother.

Kasiammal made a notable appearance in the 2022 Tamil film “Kadaisi Vivasayi” alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Her performance in the role garnered widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences alike. Directed by Manikandan, renowned for his work in “Kaaka Muttai,” the film offered a realistic portrayal of the challenges faced by farmers, deviating from the conventional treatment of such subjects in Indian cinema. The narrative, which revolved around the lives of farmers, provided a refreshing and authentic take on their struggles and triumphs. Vijay Sethupathi’s presence added depth to the storytelling, and the film, despite receiving glowing reviews for its honest depiction of rural life, unfortunately fell short of achieving commercial success at the box office.

