Kadak Singh: Paresh Pahuja on Sharing Screen Space With Pankaj Tripathi, ‘He is Krishna to My Arjun’| EXCLUSIVE

In an exclusive interview with India.com, Paresh Pahuja revealed insights into his latest OTT movie Kadak Singh, featuring Pankaj Tripathi. The actor delved into his camaraderie with the Mirzapur star and more.

Paresh Ahuja, who made his Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai, has now appeared in Kadak Singh With Pankaj Tripathi. The psychological thriller has been released on the OTT platform ZEE5 and has garnered a good response from the audience. Paresh is currently soaking in the appreciation for his performance in the film. The actor considers his co-star Pankaj Tripathi a role model and revealed how he learned from him. Paresh admires him not just on-screen but also in real life.

PARESH PAHUJA OPENS UP ON HIS BOND WITH PANKAJ TRIPATHI

In an exclusive interview with India.com, Paresh Pahuja spoke about his equation with Pankaj Tripathi. He says, ‘He is Krishna to my Arjun in real life. Koi uljahan hoti hain mujhe kaam related yah real-life main bhi, I always ask him, vo itne simple shabdo main uska jawab dete which is both practical and accurate at the same time. He is one person I look up to in real and reel life. Pahuja called him a true family man and continued, ‘What I love is how he balances his personal and professional lives. The way he treats his wife with so much respect, especially after so many years of marriage is something I truly adore him for.”

Pahuja also recalled his first interaction with Pankaj Tripathi and said, “Humari workshops unke ghar hua karti thi and I remember the first time I went to his home, he made everyone, including me so comfortable, he is very grounded and passionate about basic things in life.” Pahuja expressed a strong connection with Tripathi, emphasising that as an outsider himself, he could completely understand his life experiences.

PARESH PAHUJA ON WORKING WITH SALMAN KHAN AND UPCOMING PROJECTS

Talking about his first film Tiger Zinda Hai wherein he portrayed the role of Azaan Akbar, a RAW agent, Pahuja emphasised that the size of the role didn’t matter to him; the opportunity of working with Salman Khan was a big achievement itself, “I grew up watching that man on a single screen, yeh ek family ki tarah ho jata ha ki Salman Khan ki picture aayi ha usko dekhne chlte hain and wahn se leke then when you were offered a film next to him, you can’t say no that.”

On professional front, Paresh Pahuja revealed that he has some exciting projects lined up, a Telugu-Hindi biopic based on Indian AirForce Operation Valentine and sequel of Bandish Bandit, a web show on Amazon Prime.

