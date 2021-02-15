It has been 8 months to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. On Monday, his UK-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her social media account to share a photo of Sushant and wrote an emotional, heartbreaking message that can bring tears to your eyes. “Kahan chala gaya baby?? Just come back… it has been 8 months…haven’t seen you or heard from you…. Please, come back!!”, wrote Shweta. Her post has given SSR’s fans goosebumps as they still want to know what must have happened to him. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Juhu residence on June 14, 2020. It is been said that he passed away by hanging himself, but his fans and family deny the reports. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty's Latest Video Goes Viral as She Speaks to Paps Months After The Sushant Case

Fans on Shweta's post commented with messages like: "From 14th june not even a single day gone without thinking about this beautiful soul.. he is truly a gem n will always stay in our hearts.. so he is alive n will be alive forever n ever…. #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput", "Look at that Smile 😍 Priceless ❤️ Gone too Soon 💔🙏", "Miss him every single day".



Sushant Singh Rajput death case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Enforcement Directorate (ED) and they haven’t shared any information on the same. This Feb’ 14 marked eight months of his demise. Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court reserved its order in the application filed by Sushant’s sisters Priyanka and Meetu to quash an FIR filed by Rhea Chakraborty.

On January 21, the family of late Sushant Singh Rajput, declared the day as ‘Sushant Day’. They also announced the Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund of $35,000 that has been set up at the University of California, Berkeley for those who want to pursue Astrophysics. The university has added the information about the fund on their official website with a description about Sushant in which they called him an actor with a ‘lifelong passion for astronomy and astrophysics.’