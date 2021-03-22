Veteran filmmaker and writer Sagar Sarhadi, who was known for his works in Deewana, Kaho Naa Pyar Hai, Silsila, has passed away on Monday morning, March 22 in Mumbai at the age of 88. Sagar Sarhadi was admitted to the ICU of a cardiac care hospital in Sion recently following a heart problem. Bollywood filmmaker Ashoke Pandit shared the news and wrote: “Sad to know about d demise of Sagar Sarhadi ji a well known writer, director due 2 heart attack. Some of hs well known films as writer #KabhieKabhie #NOORIE #chandni #DoosraAadmi #Silsila . He also wrote &directed #Bazaar . It’s a great loss to d film industry. ॐ शान्ति !” Also Read - Rakesh Roshan Comments on Eros Registering 'Corona Pyaar Hai' Title Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Calls it 'Childish And Immature'

Sarhadi was an Urdu writer before he entered the industry. He scripted several short stories and plays. Soon as the sad news of his death surfaced, many celebs took to Twitter to offer their condolences.

@DirectorsIFTDA mourns the demise of Veteran Filmmaker & Writer #SagarSarhadi. We pray to the Almighty to bless his noble soul & give courage to his bereaved family to bear the irreplaceable loss. @SrBachchan @RajkumarHirani @imbhandarkar @TheFarahKhan @FarOutAkhtar pic.twitter.com/PxK3bXPa8A — Iftda India (@DirectorsIFTDA) March 22, 2021

RIP #SagarSarhadi ji You will be remembered for your work in #Silsila #KabhiKabhie #Chandni to name a few as a scriptwriter. — RAJ BANSAL (@rajbansal9) March 22, 2021

May his soul rest in peace!