Kailash Kher Attacked With Bottle During Live Concert, Two Men Detained

Singer Kailash Kher who won hearts with his popular songs Teri Deewani and Chand Sifarish, was attacked during a live concert in Hampi Utsav 2023, Karnataka. Two men allegedly threw water bottles at Kailash Kher after demanding to sing a Kannada song. A video has gone viral from the concert where Kailash was seen performing on the stage and a bottle came flying from the audience. The Karnataka Police have taken two men from the audience gallery into custody after they threw the bottles at the singer. The police are yet to give details of the detained persons.

Watch Kailash Kher’s Viral Video

Two people have been arrested for throwing bottles on Kailash Kher during #HampiUtsav2023. They were allegedly angry as the artist was not playing #Kannada songs. #Karnataka #Vijayanagar pic.twitter.com/rrj9xsY9bv — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) January 30, 2023



For the unversed, the three-day musical festival Hampi Utsav 2023 kickstarted on January 27. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was inaugurated last week. Apart from Kher, singers like Arjun Jannya, Vijaya Prakash, Raghu Dikshit, Anannya Bhath and Arman Mallik are performing at the festival.