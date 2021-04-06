Vaishnavi production’s upcoming Hindi song Kaise Bhulaun has been released. It was launched on Vaishnavi Production House’s official YouTube channel. Since its release, the teaser has been getting a great overwhelming response. Kaise Bhulaun was officially released on April 3 on YouTube and all other music platforms. Meanwhile, the poster of Kaise Bhulaun was released a few days back by a famous Bollywood singer of Kabira fame, Tochi Raina in Rishikesh.

Kaise Bhulaun is a romantic song from the Vaishnavi production house’s Bollywood genre. Shail has given vocals to this beautiful song and the video has been directed by Omi Umesh Bhatt. As icing on the cake, Shail is also playing the second male lead in the song while Sahil is the main male lead and Divya is the female lead. What adds to the magnificence of the song is the beautiful locations in Rishikesh, apart from the excellent cinematography, superb singing, stellar acting, and tremendous direction.

Kaise Bhulaun is the third music album of Vaishnavi Production House. Before this, two beautiful bhajans Jag Ko Taarne Wai Maiya and Saraswati Vandana were released. Both Bhajan were sung by the versatile Shail and the video direction was done by super talented Omi Umesh Bhatt. Now the duo is back with their first Hindi commercial song, starring Sahil and Divya. Audio recording of the song was done in Mumbai. Kishan Paliwal has written the alluring lyrics and Dushyant Kumar has composed the song. Worldwide Music Distribution of the song is being done by Movement Creations and Uttarakhand Federation is promoting it.

Sohan Lal Bhatt is the founder of Vaishnavi Production House.

The poster shoot of Kaise Bhoolaun done by Vinod Sharma is already getting huge praises on social media. Now, the song is all set to make you fall in love with its warmth and tenderness. It promises to take you back to the super romantic 90’s era.