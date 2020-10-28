Actor Kajal Aggarwal is all geared up for her post-wedding ceremonies, Haldi and Mahendi, that is set to take place on October 29. The big wedding day of the actor with fiancé Gautam Kitchlu is on October 30. Taking to Instagram, the Singham actor has shared a slew of pictures in gorgeous blue sharara and looks absolutely stunning. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal’s Pre-Wedding Functions: Mehendi Ceremony at Home, Sister Nisha Shares First Pic

In the photos, she can be seen clad in a blurred blue polka dot sharara teamed up with pair of earrings, subtle makeup, a dash of lipstick, and hair styled in soft curls. Striking a pose for the photoshoot, she looks glamorous, as always. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal Shares Love Soaked Pictures With Fiance Gautam Kitchlu Ahead of Her Wedding

Check out the photos here:

View this post on Instagram 💙 A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Oct 27, 2020 at 8:33pm PDT

View this post on Instagram @arpitamehtaofficial @stylebyami @stoffastyle @deepa_hairstylist__ @niyati_kothari @flamingo.productions A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Oct 27, 2020 at 8:32pm PDT



Earlier this month, Kajal announced the big news of her wedding. The post reads, “I said yes. It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit.”

The wedding will be a close-knit wedding with family members and close friends. Well we can’t to see Kajal as a bride.

View this post on Instagram ♾🙏🏻 A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Oct 5, 2020 at 10:56pm PDT



Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal is iiimaking her digital debut with a Tamil web series ‘Live Telecast’. Helmed by Venkat Prabhu, the show revolved around television producers who get more than they bargained for while trying to capture paranormal activities on camera. It will release on Disney+Hotstar.