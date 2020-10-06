Popular actor Kajal Aggarwal who has worked in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films is tying the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu. The date has been finalised and it is October 30, 2020. It will be a close-knit affair. A few months ago, they had a hush-hush engagement. On Tuesday, Kajal took to Instagram to share the big news- “It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, On October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you all for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for you unending support”. Also Read - South Sizzler Kajal Aggarwal Looks Hot in Crop Top And Floral Skirt in Latest Sun-kissed Pictures

Gautam Kitchlu is a design enthusiast and entrepreneur who runs Discern Living – an e-commerce venture for interior design and home decor solutions.

The two-day affair will be held at a five-star hotel close to Kajal’s home in Churchgate, Mumbai.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal has made her debut with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na, Singham, Special 26. She will be seen playing a key role in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, which is directed by Shankar.