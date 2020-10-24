Actor Kajal Aggarwal is all set to be a bride to groom Gautam Kitchlu. On Friday, the Singham actor took to Instagram stories to share a video wherein she is seen flaunting her engagement ring. In the video, she can be seen sitting in a ‘shaadi vanity’ and flaunting her shiny huge diamond ring. Kajal wiggled her fingers and then flashed a thumbs-up sign. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal's Fiance Gautam Kitchlu Shares First Official Picture From Their Engagement, Unseen Photos Go Viral

Earlier this month, she announced her wedding with her fiancé Gautam on October 30. She shared, “It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support. (sic)”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal will make her digital debut with a Tamil web series ‘Live Telecast’. Helmed by Venkat Prabhu, the show revolved around television producers who get more than they bargained for while trying to capture paranormal activities on camera. It will release on Disney+Hotstar. She is also set to make her comeback in Bollywood with Sanjay Gupta’s gangster drama Mumbai saga. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty and Rohit Roy.