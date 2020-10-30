Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are finally hitched: The couple got married today, October 30 in a private ceremony at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. A leaked picture from their wedding is circulating on the internet where Kajal in a red lehenga, golden dupatta, red chooda and heavy bridal jewellery is seen standing with her husband Gautam Kitchlu in a white-cream base sherwani and golden sehra (pagdi). Also Read - Ahead of Wedding, Kajal Aggarwal’s Fiance Gautam Kitchlu Snapped During Photoshoot at Taj Mahal Palace – See Video

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are seen wearing a white colour garland with folded hands posing for the camera. The couple is in all smiles after they got married. The wedding was attended by close family members and friends.

Have a look at their wedding pic:



Also, a video has been shared by Viral Bhayani, a papparazi who has been capturing all the festivities of Kajal Aggarwal’s wedding. The photographers who have covered the event took the groom Gautam Kitchlu to the hotel’s balcony for a photoshoot. In pics, Gautam is seen in a white sherwani with a golden threadwork and looks dapper.



A few days ago, Kajal was quoted saying: “It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families.” She thanked her fans for their continued love and sought good wishes as the couple embarks “upon this incredible new journey.” “I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support,” she added.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal was seen in Hindi films like Special 26, Kyun! Ho Gaya Na, Singham. She will be next seen in John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga, Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 and Paris Paris.