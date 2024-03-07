Home

Entertainment

Kajal Aggarwal Left Gobsmacked as Fan Tries to Grab Her Waist at Event, Video Goes Viral

Kajal Aggarwal Left Gobsmacked as Fan Tries to Grab Her Waist at Event, Video Goes Viral

A video on social media is going viral, making the fans furious as a man tries to grab Kajal Aggarwal's waist while taking a selfie at a store launch event.

Kajal Aggarwal touched inappropriately by a fan

Hyderabad: Actor Kajal Aggarwal was doing her regular business, attending events and representing brands when she encountered something really unfortunate. The stars, especially women, are most vulnerable to fans’ attacks and criticisms but things always go downhill when someone crosses their boundaries around the female stars. Something similar happened this time when Kajal went out to launch a store in Hyderabad and a fan touched her inappropriately while trying to click a selfie.

Kajal, dressed in a maroon-coloured draped saree with a sequined blouse featuring furry sleeves, arrived in Hyderabad to launch the store. The security was tight and the organisers were also careful. However, a fan suddenly entered the security circle, grabbed her waist and tried to click a picture. The actor felt appalled and even asked the man what was he trying to do. The man had rushed out of the circle by that time. The entire incident got recorded on camera and now the video is making fans furious all across the country.

Check this viral video of Kajal Aggarwal:

Fan/random Guy Misbehaving with actress #KajalAggarwal in a event🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/I68WdTbxLl — Movies & Entertainment (@Movies_Ent_) March 6, 2024

Kajal continued with her event and her launch duties despite being in shock after the incident. This is not the first time when a fan forgot to maintain decorum while interacting with a star. Sara Ali Khan, Ahana Kumra, Parineeti Chopra, Nayanthara and many other female actors have faced such incidents in the past.

Meanwhile, Kajal is now excited to make her screen comeback after the two-year break that she took following the birth of his son in 2022. The actor will be returning alongside Kamal Haasan in Indian 2 and a Telugu film ‘Satyabhama’. Both films are expected to be released this year amid intense buzz.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.