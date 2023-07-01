Home

Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Special Response To Kajal Aggarwal’s Post Wins Hearts

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Special Response To Kajal Aggarwal’s Post Wins Hearts

Kajal Aggarwal took part in an "Ask Me Anything" session, where she pleasantly surprised her fans by posting a picture of herself alongside Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakul Preet Singh, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had a special message for Kajal Aggarwal's post.(Image Credit : samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram)

Actress Kajal Aggarwal has always been loved for her charming personality. The Hey Sinamika star engaged with her fans in an “Ask Me Anything” session on Instagram recently. Among the many queries she received, one fan asked about her friendship with fellow actresses Rakul Preet Singh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Lust Stories 2 fame Tamannaah Bhatia. Kajal Aggarwal’s response not only spoke volumes about their bond but also left her fans delighted. Kajal, known for her straightforward yet warm demeanour, decided to answer her fan’s question in the most heart-warming way. She shared a beautiful picture of her with the other stars. The image portrayed them radiating joy and happiness, capturing a moment that showcased their unbreakable bond.

While sharing the picture, Kajal Aggarwal not only confirmed the deep friendship she shares with Rakul Preet Singh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Tamannaah Bhatia but also reassured fans of the strong connection they all have. Citadel India star Samantha Ruth Prabhu had the best response for the special post.

You may like to read

Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram Post

In addition to sharing the picture of the four actresses together on her Instagram story, Kajal Aggarwal wrote, “All three are such lovely, self-made, committed and solid people. We have some fabulous memories together and I love hanging out with them whenever our schedule permits or we bump into each other at events/work/hotel/airports.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Heartfelt Response

The impact of Kajal Aggarwal’s post was further amplified when Samantha Ruth Prabhu reciprocated the gesture. The Family Man 2 star added the photo to her own Instagram Stories, tagging Kajal Aggarwal and embellishing it with heart emojis. This action not only demonstrated Samantha’s affection towards Kajal but also reinforced the friendship between the actresses.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Kajal Aggarwal’s Upcoming Projects

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi. She also has Citadel India in the pipeline. As for Kajal Aggarwal, she will be seen in Indian 2 and Satyabhama. On the other hand, Tamanaah Bhatia was recently seen in Lust Stories 2. The star will feature in Jailer alongside Rajinikanth. Rakul Preet Singh will appear in Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. She also has Mere Husband Ki Biwi in the works. The project stars Arun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.