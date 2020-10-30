Kajal Aggarwal Wedding Picture: Bollywood and south actor Kajal Aggarwal is all set for her wedding today, i.e. October 30, 2020. The ceremony has started at a luxurious hotel in Mumbai and bride Kajal is getting ready for the big day. She is marrying her longtime boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu. On Friday, Kajal took to Instagram to share a breathtaking black and white picture of her in a bride attire. She looks beautiful wearing a red bridal Punjabi choora and South Indian matha patti. The combination of South and Punjab in her attire makes her one of the best brides this year. Kajal Aggarwal is a Punjabi and Gautam Kitchlu is a south Indian. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu to Get Married Today, Bride Leaves For Wedding Venue - See Pics

The actor is having a calm look ahead of her big day. She has posed in a bathrobe and gave a sneak peek of her wedding lehenga skirt that can be seen hung behind her. She captioned the photo, "Calm before the storm (sic)," with her wedding hashtag #kajgautkitched.

The pre-wedding pictures of Kajal have gone viral. The functions began earlier this week and the families organised a Haldi ceremony on Wednesday.