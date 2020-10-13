South cinema popular actor Kajal Aggarwal announced her wedding with businessman Gautam Kitchlu a few days back and fans are keen on finding all about the groom. Taking to Instagram,, she shared the good news of her engagement which came as a surprise to many. Now, her fiancé Gautam shared their first official picture on the photo-sharing app and it seems it is from their engagement ceremony. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal Confirms Marriage With Gautam Kitchlu, Know Date, Venue, Other Details

In the photo, the couple can be seen posing in a traditional outfits at a function. The picture is seen hanging on a string, attached to golden balloons. He captioned the photo with just an infinity symbol and a red balloon emoji. Also Read - South Sizzler Kajal Aggarwal Looks Hot in Crop Top And Floral Skirt in Latest Sun-kissed Pictures

Commenting on the photo, Kajal wrote, “Even this post reflects an element of design @kitchlugn #mysuperaetheticfeyonce.”

Her fans have also been sharing the couple’s unseen pictures.

Take a Look:

Last week, Kajal confirmed her engagement through an Instagram post and wrote, “I said yes. “It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support.”

Kajal and Gautam were school friends and gradually fell in love. While Kajal is a renowned star and has been featured in films such as Singham, Vivegam, Magadheera, Jilla among others, Gautam is an entrepreneur.