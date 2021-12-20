Mumbai: A major highlight of the winter fashion has been the mood-boosting and mix-match prints. But, how to look hot when you specially have an hourglass figure, is expressed by Kajol and Ayay Devgn’s elder daughter Nysa Devgn. She is stealing all the limelight for her sartorial elegance. Nysa redefined sexy as she showed millennials how to look the best for Christmas 2021. On Saturday, Nysa shared a couple of pictures with her friends, from a party. In one of the pics, she was seen in a red bodycon dress, flaunting her hourglass figure. The second is a selfie in is posing with two of her friends.Also Read - Karan Johar Pours His Heart Out on 20 Years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Shares Never-Seen-Before Moments From Sets

Nysa is 18 and is studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education Switzerland. Before this, she lived for three years in Singapore for her final years of school, having completed her elementary schooling in Mumbai itself. Nysa Devgn's Instagram account is private, however, her VSCO account is open where she shares pics from her college life in Europe.

While many speculate whether Nysa Devgn would enter Bollywood or not, her father Ajay Devgn had said in 2018 that “films aren’t part of Nysa’s ambitions in life”. Even Kajol echoed this sentiment in 2019. Responding to a question about Nysa’s Bollywood debut at an event, she said, “I think you can give her a break and some space.”