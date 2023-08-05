How Kajol Redefined The Indian Girl-Next-Door And Created Her Own Cinematic Legacy

Home

Kajol Birthday Special: How the 'The Trial' actress redefined the Indian girl-next-door and created her own cinematic legacy.

Kajol Birthday Special: Kajol has always been the flagbearer of modern-day cinema in Bollywood ever since her debut with Bekhudi and her second movie Baazigar that made her an overnight star. The actress who celebrates her birthday today has come a long way in her successful career spanning over three decades. From starring in commercial entertainers to acting in films like Dushman, My Name is Khan, Tribhanga, Salaam Venky and Lust Stories 2, Kajol has reinvented herself time and again. She is being receiving accolades for her role in The Trial, the Indian adaptation of the American series – The Good Wife.

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan created cinematic history and set a benchmark with Aditya Chopra’s directorial debut Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. The film broke the conventional plot of rebellious lovers going against their parents or committing suicide. Instead, Kajol’s character Simran and Shah Rukh’s Raj decide to wait for their parents’ approval and decide to get married only after their blessings. Her portrayal of the bubbly Anjali in Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham re-established the family dynamics in changing India where nuclear families started coming to existence. The 2001 family-drama was the year when 9/11 attacks on twin towers shook the world. Yet the movie sent a message of love and compassion not just to the NRI audiences but also the American origin movie buffs for whom SRK and Kajol were symbolic of musical Bollywood films. The 2000s saw a drastic change in India, with the fast advent of computers, laptops and mobile phones. It was an aspirational period for young Indians and their families for a better future. Kajol’s emotional act in K3G and her dialogues on family and blessings of elders made the masses sit through and reconsider the idea of belongings amid fast-paced competitive times.

Dilwale…was a game-changer that brought back Hindi cinema to its feet once again. At a time when overt violence, obscenity in lyrics, objectification of women and sexual harassment was glorified, Aditya Chopra brought back family audiences in theatres. Kajol’s Simran wanting to travel Europe at a time when India was witnessing the liberalisation, privatisation and globalisation reforms had a huge cultural impact on youth. Yash Chopra became the cultural ambassador of India as he promoted Indian values and the serene landscape of European countries, especially Switzerland. Kajol’s character wanting to see Europe once and living her life before getting married in a Punjabi patriarchal family was the emotion of millions of Indian girls who wanted to break away from the shackles of sexism, misogyny, inequality and orthodoxy. Kajol gave hope to women to dream about their compatible partner and manifest it with hope and faith without compromising on traditional values and family bond. Kajol’s Europe trip was not just about fun and adventure but a hope for Indian girls to dream about a career and work hard to achieve all the materialistic happiness. Simran’s determination to get married to a man of her choice was similar to young students choosing the career of their own choice and pursuing their goals instead of being forced to study a course by their parents which they are not passionate about.

With Lust Stories 2 and The Trial, Kajol has started new innings in her Bollywood career. A very happy birthday to the most lively and energetic actress of Hindi cinema!

