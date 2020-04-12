Bollywood actor Kajol, who has been enjoying her self-isolation amid the lockdown period with her husband Ajay Devgn and kids Nysa and Yug, recently revealed how she has been keeping herself busy by knitting for her kids. Also Read - Kajol Unleashes Her Inner Anjali From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Mark 10 Million Followers on Instagram | Watch

This conversation took place when Kajol was talking to her fans during an Instagram live after completing 10 million followers on the photo-sharing app. During the live chat, Kajol told a fan, "I have been knitting a lot. I made a dress for my daughter, if you please. I am knitting a little top for my baby boy currently. Thank God, he is small," she said.

She also spoke about her journey and how when she first joined Insgtagram, she was shooting for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dilwale which was helmed by Rohit Shetty. Talking about the same, she said, "Thank you so much for 10 million. I can't believe that our family has grown that much from five years back. I remember coming on to Instagram exactly five years back before we started shooting for Dilwale actually. It was so much fun once I got on to it. I didn't get the point to it till I got on to it but I am really enjoying myself and I have been for so long," she said.

Last week, Kajol asked her fans to spend time with their family and also asked the to “zip it and don’t spread rumours”. She seemed to be taking a jibe at the reports about her and Nysa’s ill-health during the pandemic.

Ajay earlier took to Twitter to bust the baseless speculation and wrote, “Thank you for asking. Kajol & Nysa are absolutely fine. The rumour around their health is unfounded, untrue & baseless.”