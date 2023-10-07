Home

Entertainment

Kajol On Being Directed by Ajay Devgn: ‘Keep Asking Him To Direct Me’

Kajol On Being Directed by Ajay Devgn: ‘Keep Asking Him To Direct Me’

During a recent conversation, Kajol revealed that she loved Ajay Devgn's performance in Company, Bhagat Singh and Zakhm.

Kajol on being directed by Ajay Devgn.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are one of the few Bollywood couples who have managed to keep their personal and professional lives separate. Aside from shelling couple goals, these two have also collaborated for work on multiple occasions. They have shared the screen in many movies such as Ishq, Tanhaji, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Dil Kya Kare and Raju Chacha, to name a few.

Trending Now

Ajay Devgn also directed his better half for his 2008 directorial debut, U Me Aur Hum. Recently, during a recent conversation with Film Companion, the DDLJ star talked about her experience of being directed by Ajay Devgn.

You may like to read

Kajol On Being Directed By Husband Ajay Devgn

Terming the experience as ‘awesome’, she said that Ajay Devgn was one of the best directors that she has had the privilege of ever working with. Kajol added that she keeps asking Ajay Devgn to direct her, “I was like you need to take me back into your movie again, we need to do a film together”. She added that maybe her husband is waiting for the “perfect script”.

Kajol Reveals Which Ajay Devgn Movies She Loves The Most

Kajol stated although she has watched a lot of Ajay Devgn’s work, he has not seen many of her films. As she was questioned regarding her most loved Ajay Devgn movie, the actress named, Company, Bhagat Singh and Zakhm. She added that most recently, she liked his performance in Runway 34, “I think out of all his performances, these stood out.”

It remains to be seen when these two come together again.

What’s Next For Kajol?

Talking about Kajol’s forthcoming projects, the actress is presently occupied with Kriti Sanon’s Do Patti. The film will mark the first project of Kriti Sanon as a producer. Aside from Kajol and Kriti Sanon, Do Patti will also star Shaheer Sheikh in key roles. As the venture recently went on the floors, it is likely to reach Netflix by 2024.

In addition to this, Kajol will also be seen alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran in Sarzameen. The film will also mark the Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES