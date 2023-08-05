Home

Kajol Reveals Her Advice To Kids Nysa And Yug On Dealing With Trolls

Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan is often trolled for her pictures. In a recent media interaction, the actress revealed her advice to her kids on dealing with trolls.

Kajol was last seen in Lust Stories 2.

Bollywood actress Kajol is popular for speaking her mind. It looks like the Lust Stories 2 star is teaching the same trait to her daughter Nysa and son Yug. Being star kids these two are often papped by the shutterbugs. They also end up facing criticism from social media users for their pictures. During a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Kajol revealed her advice to her daughter Nysa Devgan, who has often faced criticism for her appearance. In her interview, Kajol revealed that she has often talked with her kids about the comments they face.

What Is Kajol’s Advice To Her Kids?

Kajol was quoted saying that she does talk to her kids Nysa and Yug about trolling and tells them that the only thing they can do is take it with a pinch of salt. She said during the interview, “I mean how many of these trolls can you take seriously? Or how will you respond to everything? Because every day there is something new coming up and people keep talking about something or the other.”

The Tribhanga actress further revealed what she teaches her children about the trolling culture. According to her, the most important thing she tells her kids is to not pay any attention to trolls, think about themselves, and use their own brains.

Kajol further disclosed that she often reads headlines using the words ‘brutally trolled’ and is unable to understand what it exactly means and who are these people brutally trolling her or her family. The actress mentioned that one has to take trolling with a pinch of salt.

Kajol On Equal Pay In Bollywood

Speaking at the Jagran Film Festival in Delhi recently, Kajol was asked about pay parity in Bollywood. Reacting to this, she was quoted saying, “When you start making a ‘Wonder Woman’ for India and it does equally well as a ‘Pathaan’, then maybe there will be pay equality.”

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in the film anthology Lust Stories 2. Made under the direction of R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh, its ensemble cast included Mrunal Thakur, Kumud Mishra, Amruta Subhash, Angad Bedi, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome and Vijay Varma. Kajol will appear with Kriti Sanon in Do Patti.

