Kajol Pens a Cryptic Note as She Takes a Break From Social Media: ‘Toughest Trials of my Life’

Kajol Pens a Cryptic Note as She Takes a Break From Social Media: Kajol, known for her bubbly and full of life persona is beloved by the audiences as the most energetic and powerhouse performer of the 90s. The actress has come a long way and has since been in a happy space even after getting married to Ajay Devgn. Although Kajol did fewer films, but always made her presence felt at Bollywood parties and award shows. Her iconic chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan is even today revered by movie buffs. She was recently quite active on Instagram with her fun posts. However, now she has indicated about taking a break from social media due to some personal reasons.

KAJOL SHARES A CRYPTIC POST ABOUT TAKING A BREAK FROM SOCIAL MEDIA

The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture in black background where a quite written in white read, “Facing one of the toughest trials of my life.” She captioned her post as, “Taking a break from social media.” Her earlier posts were missing from Instagram, indicating that she might have deleted them. A fan commented, “I don’t know what happened that made you make such a decision, but know that we, the fans, love you and we miss your captions and beautiful posts, We wish you the best💔❤❤🍀.” Another netizen wrote, “Sorry you’re going through such at the moment, Kajol ma’am. Please know that troubles never last and come back your strong energetic self. Sending you all the love from Ghana ❤️.” Kajol, almost a month ago shared cryptic posts on ‘worthless people’ and ‘separation.’ The Lust Stories 2 actress had written in her post “#truthoftheday Both genders have their own sets of cowards and a*##***les. The trick is not to be blinded by their genders to see their worth or their worthlessness #thishithome.” She further added a quote by Rumi and wrote “Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes. For those who love with their hearts and souls, there is no such thing as separation….Rumi.”

Kajol will next be seen in Lust Stories 2, the sequel to the 2018, anthology movie series.

