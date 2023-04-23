Home

Entertainment

Kajol Pens Cryptic Note on ‘Worthless’ People And ‘Separation’: ‘Don’t be Blinded’

Kajol Pens Cryptic Note on ‘Worthless’ People And ‘Separation’: ‘Don’t be Blinded’

Kajol recently penned a cryptic note on 'worthless' people and 'separation' and also mentioned about 'cowards' in both genders.

Kajol Pens Cryptic Note on 'Worthless' People And 'Separation': 'Don't be Blinded'

Kajol Pens Cryptic Note on ‘Worthless’ People: Kajol, known for her chilled out and fun persona recently penned a cryptic Instagram post and also a shared a quote by Rumi. The actor posted a message about ‘worthless’ people and also posted a quote on separation. Kajol is usually in a joyful mood and rarely posts anything serious on social media. Just like her light-hearted films, the Salaam Venky actor is mostly cracking jokes or sharing fun nostalgic experiences about shooting with her co-stars in most of her interviews. She is admired by her co-stars, fans and even journalists for her positive energy and amazing sense of humour.

CHECK OUT KAJOL’S VIRAL POSTS:

You may like to read

KAJOL SHARES A CRYPTIC NOTE ABOUT ‘COWARDS’

Kajol had written in her post “#truthoftheday Both genders have their own sets of cowards and a*##***les. The trick is not to be blinded by their genders to see their worth or their worthlessness #thishithome.” She further added a quote by Rumi and wrote “Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes. For those who love with their hearts and souls, there is no such thing as separation….Rumi.” Kajol had recently dedicated a post to her Instagram family as well and wrote “Happy Sunday you awesome 14 million people. Be well. Be happy and eat lots!” In the photo, she was dressed in a black casual outfit with glasses on her head. As her daughter Nysa turned 20, she shared a picture with her and captioned it as “This is us and our story always. Love your sense of humour and your mind and your oh-so-very sweet heart.. love you to bits baby girl and may you always smile laugh and snark with me forever!” Her sister Tanisha Mukerji also shared a video of Nysa’s birthday celebration where Kajol can be heard singing for her daughter. Tanisha wrote in the video caption “Happy birthday my baby girl.” Kajol, in a recent interaction with Hindustan Times spoke about the popularity and media attention on Nysa. She said “I feel proud of her (Nysa), of course. I love the fact that she conducts herself with dignity wherever she goes. All I can say is, she is 19 and is having fun. She has the right to do whatever she wants to do and I will always support her.”

KAJOL AND AJAY DEVGN’S DAUGHTER NYSA IS STUDYING IN SWITZERLAND

Nysa is the eldest daughter of Ajay and Kajol and is currently pursuing her higher education in Switzerland. She is often papped with her friends during parties and other events. Although, unlike other star kids she has not expressed any wish to join films, Nysa is known for her close bonding with Orhan Awatramani, Arjun Rampal’s daughters Mahikaa and Myra. Kajol and Ajay also have a younger son named Yug.

Kajol will next be seen in the Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama The Good Wife. The original show starred Julianna Margulies in the lead role. It had seven seasons and concluded in 2016. The Indian series will be of the same title.

For more updates on Kajol, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.