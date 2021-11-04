Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actor Kajol share a close bond of friendship with each other, but fans got worried when the latter didn’t extend birthday wishes to the megastar on social media, and here’s why! Kajol on Wednesday hosted an ‘ask me anything’ session with her fans on her Instagram handles. Where fans asked her questions related to her personal and work life, one curious fan asked her why didn’t she wish her superstar friend on his birthday- November 2. Without ignoring the question, Kajol replied by sharing a video in which she said, “What more can I wish him. All his wishes came true when his son came back home.”Also Read - Suhana Khan's Birthday Post For Dad Shah Rukh Khan is Hands Down The Cutest of All!

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan, 23, was granted a bail last week by the Bombay High Court. Aryan Khan, with several other people, was arrested in a drugs case by the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2 after a raid on a party.

Kajol and SRK's friendship has been known for long in Bollywood. The hit pair has delivered many iconic movies together like: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Karan Arjun, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name Is Khan, Dilwale, Baazigar and more.

Kajol was last seen in the Netflix film Tribhanga, which marked her digital debut. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Tribhanga was directed by Renuka Sahane and it also starred Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.