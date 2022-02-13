12 Years of My Name is Khan: On Saturday, the film ‘My Name Is Khan,’ starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, celebrated its 12th anniversary. To commemorate the occasion, the Fanaa actor posted a wonderful video on her Instagram account, which included some lovely scenes from the film as well as various BTS moments. In the caption, she wrote, “One more character that I loved, Mandira. A film that will always be so close to me…#12YearsOfMyNameIsKhan (sic).”Also Read - Sanjay Raut Breaks Silence on Shah Rukh Khan Being Trolled For Offering Dua on Lata Mangeshkar's Mortal Remains

Fans flooded the post with love-filled comments." You two are the best among all," a fan wrote. "U both always look stunning together and forever onscreen," another wrote. Their admirers couldn't stop gushing over their 'Jodi.' SRK and Kajol were called 'favourites forever' by their fans in the comment section. And well, we couldn't agree more.

The movie was directed by Karan Johar. Actor Varun Dhawan had worked as an assistant director on the film. Shah Rukh played Rizwan Khan, an Asperger’s syndrome-affected Indian Muslim in America, in the film. Kajol portrayed Mandira, a self-sufficient single mother who marries Rizwan. Following the September 11 attacks in New York City, their joyful lives were turned upside down.

