As Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa turned 17 on Monday, the diva had a special wish to share for 'part of her heart'. She shared an adorable video clip to wish Nysa and wrote: "Almost an adult. All of 17 and part of my heart always."

In the video, Kajol shares her collection which she stored for her daughter's birthday. The video starts with Nysa's childhood pic where Kajol is seen holding her and then a little grown-up Nysa. The video shows how this girl has changed into a beautiful woman just like her mommy.

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world!#allgrownup #lovemybabygurl," she added. The adorable slideshow video features many throwback pictures of Nysa with her brother and even it had the mother-daughter duo.

Watch the adorable video:



Meanwhile, actor Ajay Devgn too had shared a lovely post on Twitter wishing his daughter. The Singham actor posted a picture with her and wished her ‘happiness today and forever’. The photo shows the 51-year-old actor taking the selfie while dressed in a blue T-shirt.

Clad in a white top and red skirt, Nysa is seen in all smiles as she poses for the selfie.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was last seen in a short film Devi. Devi depicts how nine women belonging to different strata of society are brought together by circumstance and end up forming a sisterhood after they share their stories of abuse. Directed by Priyanka Banerjee, the short is produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Ivan Stephen. The film also features Shruti Hassan, Neha Dhupia, Mukta Barve, Neena Kulkarni, Rama Joshi, Sandhya Mhatre, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Yashaswini Dayama.