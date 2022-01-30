Mumbai: The third wave of the coronavirus has devastated the entire country. Many well-known celebrities have tested positive in the recent past. Kajol joined the long list of celebrities who tested positive for COVID-19. She informed her followers through her social media handle. Tanhaji actor shared the information alongside an unexpected photo on her Instagram. She chose to post a photo of her daughter Nysa. The photo, which was seemingly taken during a wedding, shows Nysa flaunting her Mehendi, with her smile being the focal point of the shot. Kajol explained why she chose her daughter’s photo over her own in the same post.Also Read - Nysa Devgn Slays in Mini White Skater Dress as She Gets Papped, Netizens Say ‘Itni Badi Ho Gayi Kajol Ki Beti’

She wrote, “Tested positive and I really don’t want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let’s just stick to the sweetest smile in the world! Miss u @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll! (sic)” Also Read - Kajol – Ajay Devgn’s Daughter Nysa Looks Christmas Ready, Flaunts Hourglass Figure in Hot Red Dress- See Pics

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Also Read - Karan Johar Pours His Heart Out on 20 Years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Shares Never-Seen-Before Moments From Sets

Fans flooded the comment section with recovery messages, there were also some comments for Nysa Devgn. Netizens dropped heart eye emojis and called her beautiful in the comment section. We couldn’t agree more with them.

On the work front, Kajol had agreed to star in The Last Hurray, directed by Revathi. While daughter Nysa is a student at Glion Institute of Higher Education in Singapore, where she is studying International Hospitality.

We hope Kajol has a very speedy recovery!