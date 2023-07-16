Home

The Trial Actress Kajol Takes Internet by Storm as She Breaks Her ‘No-Kissing-Policy’ After 29 Years

The Trial actress Kajol took the internet by storm as she broke her 'no-kissing-policy' in the legal-thriller series after 29 years.

The Trial Actress Kajol Breaks Her ‘No-Kissing-Policy’: Kajol is known for her memorable movie roles and acting prowess in Bollywood. Her expressive eyes and ability to emote sensitive and heart-wrenching scenes make her one of the most powerhouse performers. She has created her own on-screen persona in commercial cinema where the actress easily switches from acting bubbly to transforming into matured and layered sequences. Kajol has mostly been part of family-oriented films or love stories which have done wonders at box office. Although she did come out of her comfort zone in films like Dushman, Gupt, My Name is Khan and the recently released Lust Stories 2. However, the The Trial actress has mostly refrained from on-screen lip-kiss or steamy scenes.

KAJOL SHARES HER FIRST ON-SCREEN KISS WITH JISSU SENGUPTA AND ALLY KHAN

The official remake of the American series The Good Wife stars Kajol in the lead and has some intimate scenes. Netizens have gone berserk ever since Kajol’s first screen liplock with her co-stars went viral. The actress is seen enacting sensual liplocks with her co-stars Ally Khan and Jisshu Sengupta. Although, pushing the boundaries on OTT might have offended her conservative fans, she has bever bothered much about the naysayers. In an interaction with ANI, she said, “I have never paid heed to ‘log kya kahenge (what will people think)’ in my life. I was raised by a wonderful mother. I was raised by a mother who did not give two hoots about society. Actually, I had a wonderful maternal lineage. From my great-grandmother to my grandmother and my mother, every one of them has always behaved and taught me by example that nobody else matters, your life is your responsibility, and nobody else’s opinion matters on that.” Kajol plays a lawyer in the movie and the gripping courtroom thriller series has created a lot of curiosity with its engaging trailer.

CHECK OUT KAJOL’S VIRAL VIDEO FROM THE TRIAL:

After Ajay devgn’s series of liplock with Tabu, Rakul preet,Mansi mamgai & Erica kaar ,His wife Kajol is ready to act lip locks..

After the wild bed scene in Lust stories her liplocks in Trial gone viral.. pic.twitter.com/Gd23KnsM9n — Too Hot (@TooHotDa) July 14, 2023

The Trial also stars Kubbra Sait, Sheeba Chaddha, Amir Ali and Manasvi Mamgai in crucial roles.

