Somewhat a replica of her feisty character from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kajol was seen channelising her inner Anjali as she marked 10 million followers on Instagram. The milestone achievement called for some dhol-nagaade and that is exactly what the diva did amid COVID-19 lockdown but with a twist. Also Read - Sharad Kelkar on Saif Ali Khan's 'This is Not History' Statement For Tanhaji: He Didn't Mean That

Taking to her Instgaram handle, Kajol shared a collage video half of which featured a clip of Kajol dancing to dhol beats in K3G while the other half showed the number of followers shooting to 10 million. Kajol captioned it, “This is a shout out to my Insta fam who have shown love to the reel and real me so much! Gratefully, yours Kajol (sic).” Also Read - Malvika Raaj AKA Little Poo From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is Internet's 'Sunshine Girl' And THESE Sultry Pictures Are Proof!

As the novel coronavirus – COVID-19, continues to take its toll globally, Bollywood actor Kajol has some kickass advice for her fans. She took to the Instagram story to share a meme, created by a man named Pulkit Kochar, urging fans to practice hygiene. The meme is a modification of an iconic DDLJ scene where Simran chases the train in which Raj is travelling. With the sanitiser twist, Kajol reaches out to SRK with some hand sanitizer as Simran has got her priorities right.

In India, as the lockdown enters the 18th day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with the CMs seeking suggestions on how to proceed with the ongoing lockdown. Odisha and Punjab have already extended the lockdown until April 30. In the last 24 hours – there have been 1,035 new cases and 40 deaths. So far, COVID-19 cases in India have crossed 7,000-mark while the death toll is at 239, the sharpest spike in the country ever.