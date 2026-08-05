Kajol’s Birthday: A look at her multi-crore real estate empire, including Rs 60 crore Juhu home and Rs 249 crore net worth

On Kajol's 52nd birthday, a look at the actress’ Rs 249 crore net worth, Rs 180.5 crore real estate empire and luxury lifestyle.

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Kajol has been one of Bollywood’s most loved actresses for over three decades. From winning hearts with iconic performances in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Baazigar and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to becoming one of the industry’s highest-paid stars, she has built an impressive career both on and off screen. As the actress celebrates her 51st birthday on August 5, here’s a look at her net worth, luxurious lifestyle, sprawling property portfolio and memorable film journey.

Kajol’s net worth

According to reports by Celebrity Net Worth, Kajol has an estimated net worth of Rs 249 crore. Apart from acting, she earns through brand endorsements, social media collaborations and production ventures. In 2014, she also stepped into film production with the Marathi period drama Vitti Dandu.

Kajol’s real estate empire

Kajol has invested a lot in real estate over the years with properties worth an estimated Rs 180.5 crore. She lives with husband Ajay Devgn and their children, Nysa and Yug, in their palatial Juhu bungalow, Shiv Shakti, which is said to be worth around Rs 60 crore. Apart from her family home, Kajol is believed to own a luxury flat in Powai, two other flats in Mumbai’s Juhu, and swanky house in London.

Talking about her impressive car collection, it includes luxury SUVs such as the BMW X7 and Audi Q7.

Films that made Kajol a superstar

Kajol has delivered several memorable performances throughout her career. Some of her biggest films include:

Baazigar ( 1993 ): Her breakthrough commercial success opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

( ): Her breakthrough commercial success opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) : The iconic romance that made Raj and Simran household names.

: The iconic romance that made Raj and Simran household names. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998): Her portrayal of Anjali remains one of Bollywood’s most loved characters.

Her portrayal of Anjali remains one of Bollywood’s most loved characters. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) : Another blockbuster that showcased her comic timing and emotional depth.

: Another blockbuster that showcased her comic timing and emotional depth. My Name Is Khan (2010): Kajol received widespread praise for her performance in Karan Johar’s social drama.

Kajol has continued to experiment with diverse roles in recent years. She was last seen in the theatrical release Maa, a mythological horror film directed by Vishal Furia, and the OTT action thriller Sarzameen. She also hosted the streaming talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle Khanna.

Even after more than 30 years in the industry, Kajol remains one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actresses.