Singapore: If you have not ever danced on Bole Chudiya from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gam, then you are certainly living under a rock. It is an all-time super-hit song. While the original song featured Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Kareen Kapoor Khan, it is now Kajol’s daughter who is winning hearts with her dancing video on this song. Also Read - Kajol Reveals New Poster Of Her Film Helicopter Eela, Setting New Parenting Techniques

Yes, a video has gone viral on social media in which Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa can be seen dancing on Bollywood songs including her mother’s Bole Chudiya from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Sajda and Tere Naina from My Name Is Khan. The video appears to have been shot during a school event in which Nysa is dancing with her schoolmates. Nysa studies at a school in Singapore. Also Read - Kajol And Ajay Devgn To Celebrate 19th Wedding Anniversary Tomorrow, Special Day's Plans Revealed!

The video is being widely loved on social media with several people showering love to Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter. Reacting to the video, one of the social media users wrote, ‘Talented same as mother’ while another person asked, ‘Did you tell your friends that your mother is in that film? What their reaction?’

Nysa was in Mumbai last year due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. However, she went back to her school later. In an #AskMeAnything session, Kajol was asked if she plans on launching her daughter Nysa as an actor or to which she replied, ”No.”