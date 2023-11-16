Home

Entertainment

Kajol’s Deepfake Video Changing Clothes Goes Viral Amid Rashmika Mandanna’s Video Controversy

Kajol’s Deepfake Video Changing Clothes Goes Viral Amid Rashmika Mandanna’s Video Controversy

After Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video, actor Kajol's deepfake video goes viral where she is seen changing clothes on the camera.

After Rashmika Mandanna‘s deepfake video circulated online, showing her face superimposed onto another person’s body, a new deepfake emerged purportedly featuring Kajol Devgan. This manipulated video, originally shared on TikTok, displayed Kajol’s face altered onto a clip of English influencer Rosie Breen changing clothes. Rosie Breen had uploaded the video on TikTok on June 5 as part of the “Get Ready With Me” (GRWM) trend. However, now, her video has been morphed to superimpose the face of Bollywood actor Kajol onto Breen’s body.

Trending Now

You may like to read

What is Deepfake?

A video or a photo of a person in which their face or body has been digitally altered so that they appear to be someone else, is typically used maliciously or to spread false information. Deepfake includes fabricated images, videos and audio are increasingly being abused to create pornography and misinformation and pose a significant challenge to civil society.

A few days ago, Rashmika Mandanna faced distress as a deepfake video of her circulated widely across social media. This manipulated video depicted Rashmika’s face placed onto the body of British-Indian Instagram influencer Zara Patel. Reacting strongly to this violation, Rashmika expressed deep hurt and fear regarding the misuse of technology that made such deception possible. In her heartfelt note shared on social media, Rashmika conveyed her profound concern not just for herself but for everyone facing vulnerability due to the rampant misuse of technology. As a woman and an actor, she highlighted the importance of support systems like family and friends while also emphasizing the potential impact such manipulation could have had if encountered during her schooling or college years.

Rashmika said, “I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly extremely scary, not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.” “Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well-wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can’t imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft,” she added.

Following the outcry over a deepfake of actor Rashmika Mandanna, the Indian government issued an advisory to major social media platforms, urging them to take prompt action against deepfakes and remove content that propagates misinformation. The directive aligns with the provisions outlined in the IT Rules 2021. (rehash the story)

After Rashmika Mandanna’s deepfake video circulated online, showing her face superimposed onto another person’s body, a new deepfake emerged purportedly featuring Kajol Devgan. This manipulated video, originally shared on TikTok, displayed Kajol’s face altered onto a clip of English influencer Rosie Breen changing clothes. Rosie Breen had uploaded the video on TikTok on June 5 as part of the “Get Ready With Me” (GRWM) trend. However, now, her video has been morphed to superimpose the face of Bollywood actor Kajol onto Breen’s body.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.