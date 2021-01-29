Bollywood’s all-time favorite actor Kajol’s latest pictures show her major transformation as she flaunts her toned figure in the photoshoot. The 46-year-old actor proves that age is just a number. If you think about the fittest celebrities in the tinsel town, then Kajol joins the list. The Tribhanga actor has aged like a fine wine. Take a scroll through Kajol’s Instagram handle and you will fail to believe that she is 46. She has left fans jaw-dropped with her toned physique as she lost oodles of weight. One can also notice the perfect jawline the actor is carrying. Kajol has made all the ladies jealous of her flawless and younger-looking skin. Also Read - Tribhanga Actor Mithila Palkar in Rs 70K Off-Shoulder Embellished Gown Looks Elegant and Classy

Kajol has been busy with the promotions of her latest release Tribhanga. She gets captured in an amazing patterned teal green jumpsuit from IKAI – Ragini Ahuja. She teamed the look with black coloured high heels. With subtle nude makeup and an open sleek hairstyle, Kajol looked glamorous with big gold hoop earrings from Misho. Also Read - Music Producer Turns Kajol's 'Gamla Scene' from K3G into New Song; Video Goes Viral

While sharing the photos on Instagram, Kajol wrote: “A little photoshoot never hurt anyone🙈”. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over her transformation pictures. Costume designer Mickey contractor commented on her post and wrote: “How much weight have you lost!!! With heart emoji”. Also Read - Tribhanga Trailer Out: Kajol, Tanvi Azmi, Mithila Palkar's Relationship is 'Tedhi Medi Crazy'

Take a look at Kajol’s transformation pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)



Also check Kajol’s old picture, you can see the difference here?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

On a professional front, Kajol has been getting the limelight for her role in the latest flick on Netflix. The family drama Tribhanga also stars Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.