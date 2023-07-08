Home

Kajol’s ‘Uneducated Political Leaders With No Vision’ Remark Draws Flak, Watch

Kajol’s ‘Uneducated Political Leaders’ Remark Draws Online Flak: Kajol is among the most popular mainstream actresses admired for their acting prowess. The actress has a huge fanbase not jus from the 90s generation and millenials but Gen Z as well. Kajol, who was recently played a simpleton housewife in Lust Stories 2, will be seen portraying a lawyer in The Trial. The upcoming series is an Indian adaptation of the American show The Good Wife. During one of her interviews regarding her show and education, change and women empowerment, the The Trial actress spoke about ‘uneducated political leaders.’ Her statement created a row in no time, leaving netizens divided.

CHECK OUT KAJOL’S VIRAL VIDEO:

“We are ruled by the uneducated leaders” : Kajol Very well said mam huge respect for you 😃👍#Modi4Telangana#Kajol #TelanganaElection2023 pic.twitter.com/bTtJp2K3l0 — Mohammed Rafi (@Rafi_mohammed1) July 8, 2023

KAJOL SAYS WE ARE BEING RULED BY UNEDUCATED LEADERS

Kajol, in an interaction with The Quint said, “Change especially in a country like India is slow. It is very very slow. Because we are steeped in our traditions and steeped in our thought processes and, of course, it has to do with education.” Following her remarks a section of trolls started mentioning Kajol’s educational qualifications, calling her a ‘school dropout.’ Some netizens also took a sly dig at Ajay Devgn endorsing a tobacco brand. Deputy Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP (Member of Parliament) Priyanka Chaturvedi defended the actress and tweeted, “So Kajol says we are governed by leaders who are uneducated and have no vision Nobody outraging since its her opinion not necessarily a fact and also has named nobody but all Bhakts are outraged. Please don’t Yale your Entire Political Science knowledge.”

CHECK OUT PRIYANKA CHATURVEDI’S VIRAL TWEET ON KAJOL:

So Kajol says we are governed by leaders who are uneducated and have no vision Nobody outraging since its her opinion not necessarily a fact and also has named nobody but all Bhakts are outraged. Please don’t Yale your Entire Political Science knowledge. — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) July 8, 2023



Apart from Kajol, The Trial also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Kubbra Sait, Sheeba Chaddha, Alyy Khan and others in crucial roles.

