‘Kal Raat Sapna…’: Manoj Bajpayee’s Hilarious Response to 2024 Lok Sabha Election Rumours

Manoj Bajpayee gave a hilarious response to reports claiming that the actor will contest in the Lok Sabha election 2024. Take a look at the response here.

Manoj Bajpayee on contesting Lok Sabha Election 2024.

Manoj Bajapyee is one of the finest actors in the Bollywood industry. With his powerpack performances in films such as Aiyaar, Gulmohar, Satyameva Jayate and others, Bajpayee has always enthralled the audience. Now, a recent media report claims that apart from movies, the Family Man star will also test his luck in politics. According to the report, Manoj was likely to contest the Lok Sabha election from West Champaran district in Bihar. The information was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter). Soon after the post went online, it garnered massive attention from people and went viral.

According to the report, the post on X claimed that Manoj will contest Lok Sabha elections from Bihar’s West Champaran Lok Sabha constituency as an opposition alliance candidate. The post immediately raised the eyebrows of fans. However, dimising the rumour of contesting in 2024 General Election, Manoj Bajpayee re-tweeted the post and wrote, “Achcha ye bataiye ye baat kisne bola ya kal raat Sapna aaya? Boliye police! (Who told you this, or did you have a dream last night? Tell me).”

Take a look here:

Back on the year’s first day – January 1, 2024, Bajpayee made the jaw drop of his fans as shared a shirtless photo on his Instagram account. In the picture, the actor can be seen flaunting his chiselled body and dropping the caption as “New Year New Me! Dekho delicious soup ka meri body pe asar. Ekdum killer look hai na? (See how delicious soup has affected my body, Totatally killer look, isn’t it?) (sic).” Engaging in playful wordplay, he hinted at his upcoming venture, ‘Killer Soup,’ set to premiere on Netflix. In the image, Manoj showcased a sculpted physique adorned with well-defined six-pack abs.

Take a look at the picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manoj Bajpayee (@bajpayee.manoj)



As the picture went online, several celebs praised Bajpayee’s amazing transformation. Anurag Kashyap wrote, “Chuppe Rustom”, while Sunil Grover commented, “Aag laga di aane internet pe.” His Family Man co-star Sunny Hinduja wrote, “Wah wah… Mujhe nahi pata tha aap mein bhi aib hai sir.”

Recently, Manoj Bajpayee provided insights into the forthcoming third season of The Family Man. Enthusiastic fans eagerly await the upcoming instalment slated for release this year. During the discussion, he disclosed specifics about his character, Srikant Tiwari, and divulged the filming location of the show.

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee is all set to bring some action, romance and drama back on the screen with his upcoming series Killer Soup. The series will be released on Netflix and will premiere on January 11, 2024.

