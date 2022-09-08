Kala Chashma Singer Alleges Badshah Took All The Credit: Kala Chashma is one of the hottest party numbers and is a must at all grand celebrations. Whether it is a birthday bash or wedding festivities, everyone loves to groove to the song from the Sidharth Malhotra-Katrina Kaif starrer Baar Baar Dekho. However, the song was originally sung by Amar Arshi in 1991 and was a rage even back then. Later, it was remixed by Badshah in 2016 for Baar Baar Dekho. Arshi had few days back said about not being known for his song. Now, he has accused Badhshah for allegedly not sharing credit with him for Kala Chashma. Arshi said that Badhshah took all the credit himself for the remix version of the peppy number.Also Read - Apple Uses Badshah’s Song Voodoo to Unveil AirPods Pro 2, Desis Are Super Thrilled | Watch

AMAR ARSHI SAYS BADSHAH TOOK ALL THE CREDIT

Arshi, in an interaction with Hindustan Times said, "Badshah never mentioned my name in any of the interviews about the song and took all the credit that was meant to be shared with me. After the song first released, I got a lot of calls from people in the industry to congratulate me on the track's success. But the fame eventually wore off for me after a few days, while Badshah continued to enjoy it."

Arshi had earlier stated that he did not get any royalties or benefits from the remix version.

