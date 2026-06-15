Kala Hiran controversy: Govind Namdeo gets legal action from producer, latter says ‘In Salman Khan’s eyes…’

Kala Hiran Controversy: Producer Amit Jani takes legal action against actor Govind Namdeo after he accused the filmmaker of misleading and using him during the making of the film.

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The film Kala Hiran has been surrounded by controversy ever since its announcement. The project is believed to be inspired by the 1998 blackbuck case involving Salman Khan, and the actor has taken legal action to stop its release, arguing that it could harm his image. Salman Khan has approached the Delhi High Court seeking an urgent and permanent stay on the film’s production, promotion and release. His legal team claimed the movie unfairly uses references linked to him and could affect both his reputation and his right to a fair legal process. However, producer Amit Jani and his banner Jani FireFox Films have opposed the plea, calling it “unnecessary and premature.” According to the producer, the film is not based on Salman Khan’s life but focuses on a broader story connected to the Bishnoi community, their struggles and their relationship with wildlife. Meanwhile, veteran actor Govind Namdeo added to the controversy by claiming he was unaware of the actual script. Namdeo said, “The producer used and cheated him, they said a different story”.

Producer Amit Jani, who has bankrolled the upcoming film Kala Hiran, has said that he is initiating legal action against actor Govind Namdeo. The film is based on the 1998 blackbuck poaching case involving Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. On Sunday, the producer took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a video in which he lashed out at the actor for making false statements, and saying that he worked on the film under the false pretext. He said, “Govind Namdeo is making statements in the big media, giving interviews, saying that the makers made a fool of him, the production house made a fool of him, he was cheated, we didn’t tell him what the script was. This film is based on the killing of Kala Hiran, which took place in 1998, on October 2. He is like, ‘I am a friend of Salman Khan, I can never go against him, I was cheated’. What is all this? The backbone of an actor is so weak that he is trying to lick the dust off the shoes of a superstar. The case went on from 1998 to 2018 in the courts of Jodhpur for the case of hunting of the black buck”.

He further mentioned, “The whole scene of those 20 years of the case was shot for 3-4 days continuously, the person who was shooting on the set with the script in the court, he doesn’t know that there is blood in the car, there are hair of the deer in the car’s tyre, the doctor had made the post-mortem report wrong, then the post-mortem was done again”.

The producer said that the actor’s statement came after the teaser was unveiled, as the latter levelled allegations of cheating.

He went on, “This country is educated, a civilized person, especially the media also knows that you cannot shoot without a script from a person. He is such a big artist, did he shoot without a script? And the dialogue that he was saying, was it his spirit that said those dialogues? Was he standing at the gunpoint in the court? The title of the film is simple, ‘Kala Hiran’ is inspired by the case of 1988. He not only signed an agreement for this film but also for the second part. He has violated all those things, now, because, in Salman Khan’s eyes, to show himself good, he said he doesn’t know about it. Like we got the shoot done at the gunpoint”.

“We are going to take legal action against you, Mr. Govind Namdev, and you will have to answer in the court of Noida because of what you have done with the production house. Be ready for legal action”, he added.

Watch the video of Amit Jani here:

Kala Hiran Trailer