Kala Hiran controversy: Lead actor Sonu Mmishra quits film, reveals ‘Contract was to talk against Salman Khan’

he controversy surrounding Kala Hiran has taken another turn after actor Sonu Mmishra claimed that the film's agreement included conditions that went against his personal ethics. Here's what he revealed that added new attention to the ongoing debate around the film.

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Kala Hiran controversy (PC: Instagram)

The controversy surrounding Kala Hiran continues to grow as more people associated with the film come forward with their experiences. Lead actor Sonu Mmishra, who was initially involved in the project, has now spoken publicly about why he decided to walk away. While the makers have faced criticism in recent weeks, Sonu’s new statements have brought the project back into the spotlight. The first-look teaser for the controversial film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy was released on June 12, 2026.

Sonu Mmishra reveals he exits from Kala Hiran

Sonu Mmishra recently revealed that he left Kala Hiran after becoming uncomfortable with the direction of the project. Actor Sonu chose to leave the movie Kala Hiran because its contract went against his personal beliefs. He shared this during a chat with the YouTube channel Bollywood Crazies. According to the actor, he was initially excited about being part of the film and had even completed a few days of shooting.

However, he later felt that the narrative was presenting Salman Khan in a negative light. Sonu claimed that when he sought more clarity about the script and contractual terms, he discovered provisions that he believed were not in line with his personal values.

The upcoming film is reportedly based on Salman Khan’s famous 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Sonu revealed that he was first offered the main role, but he walked away after reading the contract. He said, “After two days of shoot, I asked them for the script. As the lead actor, I asked them to share the script and the clauses of the agreement. The makers also realised that they couldn’t control me. After a lot of delay, they showed me the contract, which stated that I had to speak against Salman to the media as well. These things are against my ethics.”

The actor alleged that the agreement required him to make negative comments about Salman Khan during media interactions related to the film. Sonu said he was uncomfortable with such expectations and decided to distance himself from the project before signing any formal contract. He stated that his decision was based on ethics rather than professional considerations.

Who is Sonu Mmishra?

Sonu Mmishra is an Indian actor who has appeared in several film and television projects. He gained wider attention after working alongside Salman Khan in the 2025 film Sikander. Over the years, he has built a reputation as a supporting actor and has been involved in a variety of productions across the entertainment industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Mmishra (@sonumishraofficiall)

About Kala Hiran movie

Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy has been one of the most controversial upcoming films in recent weeks. The project is reportedly inspired by the 1998 blackbuck poaching case involving Salman Khan, a subject that has remained controversial for years.

The film has attracted attention not only because of its storyline but also due to legal challenges and public criticism. Salman Khan’s legal team has approached the court, alleging that the project violates his personality rights and uses elements closely associated with him without permission. The matter is currently under legal consideration.