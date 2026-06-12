Kala Hiran teaser: Salman Khan lookalike, blue bracelet and 1998 blackbuck case references go viral – Watch

Kala Hiran first teaser out: Makers hint at Salman Khan and 1998 blackbuck case with ‘Lion Bishnoi’ twist. Watch!

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Kaala Hiran (PC- YouTube)

Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy makers have released the film’s first teaser, and it is already creating discussion online. The film is being widely speculated to draw inspiration from Salman Khan’s 1998 blackbuck case. Earlier, the makers had unveiled the poster, and now the teaser has given audiences a first glimpse of the courtroom drama. The teaser arrives at a time when Salman Khan has reportedly approached the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the film’s release.

The teaser appears to revolve around legal proceedings and events connected to the blackbuck hunting case. In his petition, Khan has claimed that the filmmakers have used a lookalike resembling him and have even styled the character with his iconic bracelet. Salman has further alleged that the film’s promotional campaign has been leveraging his name to generate attention.

About Kala Hiran teaser:

Produced by Amit Jani under Jani Firefox Media Private Limited, Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy is described as a crime thriller and courtroom drama. The teaser, released on June 12, shows a character named Ayan Khan, made him a loolkalike of Salman, is hunting a blackbuck and later receiving threats from a character named Lion Bishnoi. Viewers online have speculated that these fictional characters may be inspired by Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi.

The teaser opens with actor Govind Namdev, who plays a lawyer, narrating the background of the case. Several scenes appear to reference the 1998 incident and include visual nods to people present during the filming of Hum Saath Saath Hain, where actors including Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam were reportedly associated with the shoot at that time.

The makers have changed the names of all the characters in the film. Salman Khan’s character appears as Ayan Khan, while Lawrence Bishnoi has been renamed Lion Bishnoi. In one scene, even Salman’s iconic Dabangg character Chulbul Pandey seems to have been reimagined as Bulbul Choubey. The teaser introduces Lion Bishnoi with the dialogue: “Mumbai underworld ka ek baap tha — Dawood. Magar aaj Dawood ka bhi koi baap hai. Naam hai — Lion Bishnoi.”

Watch the teaser of Kala Hiran



The film’s technical execution appears weak, and the teaser gives a feel similar to a television crime drama, although the background score stands out. Salman’s character is played by actor Kaasif Iqbal Khan. While it may be difficult to call him a Salman lookalike, his appearance and body language strongly resemble the superstar’s style. This has also led some viewers online to question the makers’ earlier claim that the film is not based on Salman Khan.