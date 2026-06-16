Kalki 2: Alia Bhatt to replace Deepika Padukone in Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan’s mythological thriller? All you need to know

Fresh reports surrounding Kalki 2 have put Alia Bhatt at the center of attention, with speculation growing over whether she could join the blockbuster franchise in a major role.

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Alia Bhatt to replace Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2 (PC: Twitter)

The excitement around Kalki 2 is growing once again and this time the discussion is not about the film’s story or release date. Instead, fans are talking about a possible new addition to the cast. Social media has been flooded with speculation that Alia Bhatt could be joining the highly anticipated sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. The rumours have sparked curiosity because Deepika Padukone‘s future in the franchise remains uncertain following her reported exit from the project.

Is Alia Bhatt replacing Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2?

One of the biggest questions currently circulating online is whether Alia Bhatt will replace Deepika Padukone in the sequel. Several reports and fan pages have claimed that the actor has been brought on board for a major role in the upcoming film.

However, the rumours have taken different directions. Some reports suggest that Alia could be stepping into the role of Sumathi, the character played by Deepika Padukone in the first film. Others claim that she has been cast as an entirely new character with a significant role in the story. As of now, neither Alia Bhatt nor the makers of Kalki 2 have officially confirmed these reports.

Could Alia Bhatt play Goddess Vaishno Devi in the sequel?

Another theory gaining attention among fans is that Alia Bhatt may portray Goddess Vaishno Devi in the film. According to speculation circulating online, the character could be introduced as one of the divine immortals associated with Hindu mythology and connected to the protection of Sumathi and her unborn child.

The theory gained further momentum after AI-generated images imagining Alia in a divine avatar went viral across social media platforms. While the visuals created excitement among fans, there is currently no official confirmation supporting this claim. The growing popularity of these fan theories has only added to the mystery surrounding Alia’s possible involvement in the project.

What did director Nag Ashwin say about the rumours?

Amid increasing speculation, director Nag Ashwin recently addressed questions regarding the future of Sumathi’s character in the sequel. Speaking about the role, he said, “We need to announce who plays the Sumathi character in Kalki 2. As of now, everything is speculation only. The character will be there for sure, which we can’t remove as it’s a very important character.”

What happened with Deepika Padukone’s role?

Speculation about a replacement began after reports emerged that Deepika Padukone would not return for the sequel. In September 2025, production house Vyjayanthi Movies reportedly announced that both sides had mutually decided to part ways despite their successful collaboration on the first film. Since then, fans have been wondering who would take over the important role of Sumathi if the character remains central to the story.

How successful was Kalki 2898 AD?

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD became one of the biggest Indian blockbusters of recent years. The film blended mythology with futuristic science fiction and featured Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in key roles. According to Sacnilk, the film earned more than Rs 615 crore net in India during its theatrical run. Worldwide, it crossed Rs 1,050 crore gross, establishing itself as a major box office success and creating massive expectations for the sequel.