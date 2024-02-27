Home

‘Kalki 2898 AD Begins With Mahabharat And Ends in…’: Nag Ashwin Spills The Beans on Story of Prabhas’ Sci-Fi Futuristic Drama

Director Nag Ashwin, whose next 'Kalki 2898 AD' is preparing for release in May, talks about the film's connection with Mahabharat.

New Delhi: Nag Ashwin says his upcoming film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is nothing like anything anyone has seen before. The director was speaking at an event recently when he tried to give away a little more about the story of his film than what’s already known to the fans. ‘Kalki 2898 AD‘ is a combination of sci-fi futuristic drama and a mythologically-inspired story. It features Prabhas in the titular role with performances by Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Dulquer Salmaan, Disha Patani, SS Rajamouli and Saswata Chatterjee among others. During his latest appearance in the media, Ashwin called Kalki 2898 AD a world unimagined so far.

He described the grandeur of the film and talked about how he didn’t use AI in making Kalki 2898 AD. Ashwin mentioned that AI would have made his work simpler but not without taking the joy out of it. He highlighted how any creative person enjoys the process of constructing something from scratch and learns and unlearns a lot of things during that time. Ashwin said he didn’t want to devoid himself of that joy and therefore, he stayed away from AI and participated manually in the filmmaking process.

Kalki 2898 AD – How the story is connected to Mahabharat

The director also explained the Mahabharat connection of his film. He described how ‘Kalki 2898 AD‘ begins from the time Mahabharat is set and sprawls through 6000 years to create a trajectory of drama and establish a mindblowing story. “The film starts with Mahabharat and ends in 2898 AD. It spans 6000 years in time. We tried to create worlds, imagining what they would be like while still keeping it Indian, and not making it look like Blade Runner.” He elaborated on the timeline, adding, “6000 years behind 2898 AD is 3102 BC, which is when the last avatar of Krishna is believed to have passed,” he explained.

Kalki 2898 AD is a one-of-its-kind film and is slated to hit the screens on May 9 this year. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the film!

