Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas’ Film’s Team Promotes Sci-Fi Actioner Outside Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat – See Viral PIC

The three mask-wearing figures from Prabhas' forthcoming sci-fi action movie Kalki 2898 AD were stationed outside Shah Rukh's lavish Mumbai house, Mannat.

Kalki 2898 AD: The posters of Kalki 2898 AD outside Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat were shared on social media. The film’s poster showed three masked guys with rifles standing at Mannat’s gate, representing characters from Nag Ashwin’s next movie. They displayed a poster for Prabhas’ movie, announcing its new release date which is May 9, 2024. One of the social media users dropped a picture on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Kalki Promotion Outside #Mannat (sic).”

The picture from Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai home instantly went viral on social media. SRKians and Prabhas fans dropped fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan x Prabhas: Unexpected crossover.” Another user said, “Promotion bhi Srk ke naam se kar raha hai (sic).” The third user wrote, “They know Isse hi zyada publicity milegi (sic).”

Kalki 2898 AD Promotion Outside Mannat

The creators of Kalki 2898 AD went above and above by announcing the film’s release date with raids in several Indian cities, including Varanasi, Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Chennai, Madurai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Bhimavaram, Kashmir, and Vijayawada. The raiders raised excitement throughout the occasion by marching in unison. They also revealed the scroll originally and thrillingly, revealing the date of the movie’s release—May 9, 2024.

The multilingual science fiction spectacular Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and funded by Vyjayanthi Movies, is based on mythology and takes place in the future. The new release date for the highly awaited movie Kalki 2898 AD, which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, in addition to Prabhas, was revealed by the producers on Friday. Originally scheduled to debut on January 12, the movie will now open in theatres on May 9. The sci-fi action film also stars Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan in important supporting parts.

The audience got to have a peek at Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika, and Prabhas’ personas in Kalki 2898 – AD’s teaser. Prabhas, Nag Ashwin, and Kamal Haasan attended the teaser premiere at San Diego Comic-Con. Amitabh Bachchan participated in the panel via video conference, however, Deepika Padukone was not a part of the promotions.

