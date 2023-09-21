Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas’ Producers Serve Copyright Notice

Home

Entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD: Producers Of Prabhas’ Next Serve Copyright Notice

Kalki 2898 AD: Producers Of Prabhas’ Next Serve Copyright Notice

The copyright notice served by the producers of Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD prevents photography or videography of any sort of anything related to the film.

Kalki 2898 AD makers serve copyright notice. (Image Credits: Instagram/Twitter)

After the Adipurush debacle, fans of Prabhas are waiting with bated breath for his next, Kalki 2898 AD. Ever since its inception, the epic science fiction drama has managed to create a lot of anticipation among movie buffs, and one of the reasons is its stellar star cast with names such as Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan. The most recent update regarding Nag Ashwin’s directorial is that the producers of the film, Vyjayanthi Movies have issued a legal notice against copyright infringement.

Trending Now

The production banner took to its official Twitter handle (Previously known as X) to share the notice according to which sharing anything related to the film would be a criminal offense and would be punishable under the Copyright Act of 1957. Their social media post was captioned, “Legal Copyright Notice : #VyjayanthiMovies wishes to inform the public that #Kalki2898AD and all its components are protected by copyright laws. Sharing any part of the film, be it scenes, footage or images, is illegal and punishable. Legal action will be taken as needed, with the assistance of Cyber Police.” The makers issued the notice after being concerned regarding copyright infringement and pirating.

You may like to read

Legal Copyright Notice : #VyjayanthiMovies wishes to inform the public that #Kalki2898AD and all its components are protected by copyright laws. Sharing any part of the film, be it scenes, footage or images, is illegal and punishable. Legal action will be taken as needed, with… pic.twitter.com/wc3rRfRuDJ — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) September 21, 2023

All About Kalki 2898 AD

Financed by C. Aswani Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, the teaser for Kalki 2898 AD recently premiered at the 2023 San Diego Comic-Con. The preview was highly appreciated by movie buffs, further raising the excitement for the drama.

Talking about the technical crew of the movie, the project will see the camera work headed by cinematographer Djordje Stojiljkovic, and editing performed by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The songs and background score for the film have been provided by Santhosh Narayanan, whereas the dialogues for the flick have been penned by Sai Madhav Burra.

Kalki 2898 AD is slated to be released in cinemas on 12 January 2024. The venture was initially scheduled to release in 2022 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prabhas’ Next Salaar

In addition to Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas fans are also waiting for Salaar which has been helmed by KGF maker Prashanth Neel. The primary cast of the film also includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in significant roles.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES