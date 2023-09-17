Top Recommended Stories

  • Kalki 2898 AD: Project K Makers Get Called Out by Netizens as They Blame VFX Company For Leaking Prabhas’ Look – Check Reactions

Kalki 2898 AD makers were called out by netizens after they accused the VFX company of leaking Prabhas’ look. - Check Reactions

Published: September 17, 2023 4:38 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

Kalki 2898 AD: The makers of Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD recently filed a case against the VFX company associated with their film for leaking the lead actor’s look on social media. The production banner Vyjayanthi Movies has demanded huge compensation from the VFX company for the alleged leak. The latter has dismissed the person behind the leak. However, the legal case is yet to be sorted. While the news about Prabhas’ look leak is breaking the internet, eagle-eye netizens have started reading in between the lines. Many users have claimed that it might be a ‘publicity stunt’ by Vyjayanthi Movies for creating the hype for the sci-fi actioner.

WATCH VIRAL GLIMPSE OF KALKI 2898 AD:

NETIZENS SLAM KALKI 2898 AKA PROJECT K MAKERS FOR PRABHAS’ LOOK LEAK:


The first glimpse of Kalki 2898 AD was showcased at San Diego Comic Con (SDCC). Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Rana Daggubati attended the event.

Kalki 2898 AD also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in crucial roles.

For more updates on Kalki 2898 AD and Prabhas, check out this space at India.com.

