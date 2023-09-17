Home

Kalki 2898 AD: Project K Makers Get Called Out by Netizens as They Blame VFX Company For Leaking Prabhas’ Look – Check Reactions

Kalki 2898 AD makers were called out by netizens after they accused the VFX company of leaking Prabhas’ look. - Check Reactions

Kalki 2898 AD: The makers of Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD recently filed a case against the VFX company associated with their film for leaking the lead actor’s look on social media. The production banner Vyjayanthi Movies has demanded huge compensation from the VFX company for the alleged leak. The latter has dismissed the person behind the leak. However, the legal case is yet to be sorted. While the news about Prabhas’ look leak is breaking the internet, eagle-eye netizens have started reading in between the lines. Many users have claimed that it might be a ‘publicity stunt’ by Vyjayanthi Movies for creating the hype for the sci-fi actioner.

WATCH VIRAL GLIMPSE OF KALKI 2898 AD:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vyjayanthi Movies (@vyjayanthimovies)

NETIZENS SLAM KALKI 2898 AKA PROJECT K MAKERS FOR PRABHAS’ LOOK LEAK:

The movie publicity and hype gone considerably down.. Just to keep traction — Murali (@krishhmurali) September 16, 2023

it’s true Big Scam — sachin gupta (@s_sachingupta) September 16, 2023

This is not fare, you are promoting the leaked photo 😞 — PERAIAH GUPTA VALLAMBOTLA ✖️ (@vperaiah) September 17, 2023

This is simply publicity stunts .. cheap and old publicity tricks — NoName-JustIndian (@JustTrueIndian) September 16, 2023

What VFX company will get by leaking? Anything happened between them which led to leakage of pic? #Nagashwin Garu what happened? @swapna — Malakpet Diaries – Stay Safe & Wear Mask (@MalakpetD) September 16, 2023

This doesn’t make sense. How did the leaked picture affect the Production house financially if they are seeking huge compensation?? — Sri Harsha (@X___PB) September 16, 2023

The first glimpse of Kalki 2898 AD was showcased at San Diego Comic Con (SDCC). Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Rana Daggubati attended the event.

Kalki 2898 AD also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in crucial roles.

